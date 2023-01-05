Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 373.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $341.41 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $541.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.57 and its 200-day moving average is $350.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

