Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $3.66 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $149.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.74 or 0.00069685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022859 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003915 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.