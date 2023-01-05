Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $3.66 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $149.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.74 or 0.00069685 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060016 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009026 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022859 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003915 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
