Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.85 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.85 or 0.00040663 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $688.33 million and approximately $101.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018987 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00233638 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,461,920 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,972.58934705 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80798877 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $97,702,977.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

