AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Up 2.3%

AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

AXS De-SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

