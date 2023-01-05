AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Up 2.3%

AXS De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
AXS De-SPAC ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXS De-SPAC ETF (DSPC)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for AXS De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.