AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down to $22.48

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.48, but opened at $21.66. AZEK shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 9,599 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

