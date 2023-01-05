B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Shares Down 0.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 8,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.