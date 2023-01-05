B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Shares Down 0.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 8,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.