Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 416,129 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,069,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,129 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.74% of Duolingo worth $292,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 323.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,187 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 43,850 shares valued at $3,488,774. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

