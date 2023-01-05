Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $482,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 3.8 %

BKNG opened at $2,110.44 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,967.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,890.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

