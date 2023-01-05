Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New $347.78 Million Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,847,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,776,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XN LP lifted its position in Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth $50,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $38,901,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

