Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,291 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.02% of DoorDash worth $385,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.