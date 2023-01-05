Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 118,217 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,567,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,217 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.21% of Ryanair worth $558,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

