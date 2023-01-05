Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,849,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

