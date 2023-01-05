Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.7 %

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,711. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

