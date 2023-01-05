Barclays Boosts Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,574.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,436.17) to €1,390.00 ($1,478.72) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,440.40.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,291. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $178.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

