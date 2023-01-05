BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.10% of BeiGene worth $432,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $385,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,664. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene Trading Up 7.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.83.

BGNE stock opened at $242.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average is $177.70. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $257.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

