Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

DE stock opened at $423.48 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.09 and its 200 day moving average is $371.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

