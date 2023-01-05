Beta Finance (BETA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.70 million and $1.89 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

