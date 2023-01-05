Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Nigel Crockett Sells 1,801 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 412,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,416. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $926.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

