BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Trading Down 1.4 %

BIGC opened at $8.27 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

