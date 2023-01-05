BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 209.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCAB. JMP Securities began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $30,821.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BioAtla by 144.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 6.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.