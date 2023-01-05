Bitcoin Cash Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $124.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $100.46 or 0.00597269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00254542 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038901 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,275,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
