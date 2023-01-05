Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.79 million and $955.39 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00236887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.