BitDAO (BIT) Trading 23.1% Higher This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $16.53 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

