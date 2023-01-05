BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $12,654.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $12,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,572.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BlackBerry Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.