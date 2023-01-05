BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
