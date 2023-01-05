BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $10.79 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.