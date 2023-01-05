BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

