BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BGY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

