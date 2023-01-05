BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,810. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

