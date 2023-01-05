BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,810. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.