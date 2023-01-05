BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.00. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 25.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

