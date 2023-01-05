Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 837,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,873. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

