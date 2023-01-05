BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

