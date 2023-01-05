BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BLW opened at $13.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
