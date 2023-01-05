Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
