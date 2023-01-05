Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.