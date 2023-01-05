BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

