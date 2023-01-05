BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

