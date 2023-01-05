BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance
Shares of MHD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.55.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
