BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.