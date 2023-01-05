BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
