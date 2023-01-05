BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

