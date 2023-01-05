BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 3,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

