BlueArk (BRK) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $33.25 million and approximately $597,307.57 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00603117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00256904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060497 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00106413 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $599,961.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.