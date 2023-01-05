BNP Paribas Downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Neutral

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $180.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

