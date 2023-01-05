Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

