Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.99

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.99 and traded as high as $47.77. Brady shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 234,863 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brady by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.