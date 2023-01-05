Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

BNR opened at €63.98 ($68.06) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.84). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.57.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

