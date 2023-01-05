Brian Gorman Sells 1,313 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Gorman sold 1,313 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $26,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 153,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 147.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

