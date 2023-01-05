Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $15.90

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

FCF stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

