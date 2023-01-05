Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 181,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.86.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
