Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 181,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

