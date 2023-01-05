Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 73,049 shares.The stock last traded at $712.35 and had previously closed at $718.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $720.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,000.50. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, with a total value of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 218.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.