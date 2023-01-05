Cadence Bank NA Sells 575 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Paychex by 906.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Paychex by 49.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paychex by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

PAYX stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.17. 749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

