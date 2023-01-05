Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 594,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,201,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,423. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.71.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

