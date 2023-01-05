Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $62.16. 22,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

