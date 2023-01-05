Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.09. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $227.00. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

